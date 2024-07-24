Today is Wednesday July 24, 2024
Juvenile charged with bomb threats and swatting

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2024 at 11:56 am
Juvenile charged with bomb threats and swattingTYLER – A juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday for multiple bomb threats and swatting hoaxes in Tyler. A joint investigation was conducted by the Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Department, and the FBI. The Tyler PD apprehended the youth and charged him with six criminal offenses. The juvenile is currently at the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.



