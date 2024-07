Programming Note: Tonight – President Biden’s Address to the Nation

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2024 at 10:36 am

Programming Note: President Biden’s Address to the Nation – President Biden will make an address to the American people about why he is stepping out of the race, and what he’ll continue to focus on as he closes out his term over the next 6 months. The speech will be followed by live reaction from FOX News. Live coverage can be heard on KTBB 97.5 FM and AM600 starting at 7pm.

