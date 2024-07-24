Today is Wednesday July 24, 2024
In Brief: Josh Charles moving the ‘Handmaid’s Tale’, and more

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2024 at 8:08 am
The Veil star Josh Charles has been tapped for a role in the sixth and final season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, according to Deadline. It marks a reunion with his Veil co-star Elisabeth Moss, who also stars in the series. Details on the upcoming season, as well as Charles' role, are being kept under wraps. The Handmaid's Tale season 6, which begins filming later the year, is set to premiere in 2025 ...

Focus Pictures has set March 14 as the premiere date for Steven Soderbergh’s thriller Black Bag, according to Variety. The film stars Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, along with Regé-Jean Page, Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke and Pierce Brosnan. Plot details are being kept under wraps ...

Jon Hamm is set to executive produce and star in the scripted podcast series Dungeon Masters, according to Deadline. Wil Wheaton, Supernatural's Felicia Day, Game of Thrones' Kristian Nairn, Adam Ruins Everything's Emily Axford, Ms. Marvel's Anjali Bhimani and Captain Marvel's Mark Daugherty also star in the series, launching Aug. 12 ...

