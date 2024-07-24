Officials talk safety after firefighter hit by car

July 24, 2024

TYLER — Two Smith County firefighters have been hit by cars while working traffic calls all within the span of a month. Officials weigh in on the importance of slowing down and moving over. “Reminding motorists to watch their speed, do all you can to pay attention, put your phones away,” Jeff Williford, TxDOT Tyler District public information officer, said.

According to our news partner KETK, Sunday on FM 850 east of Tyler a firefighter was working the scene of a wreck when a vehicle hit them and took off. The firefighter has since been released from the hospital and authorities are still searching for the person responsible.

“Basically struck one of our firefighters, he was able to jump out of the way so it was a very close call,” Doug Stricklin, Smith County ESD2 assistant chief of operations, said. Stricklin shared that this is the second time someone from their crew has been hit by a car within a month. “Both of these instances were just a matter of inches of serious injuries, possibly even death on the road,” Stricklin said.

Officials are looking for the driver who was involved in the hit-and-run on Sunday.

“Drove past the other apparatus and didn’t stop to see if the firefighter was okay, just fled the scene of the incident. Late ’90s dark colored GMC step-side pickup, shattered windshield in front of the driver and there’s possibly a dent in driver’s side door also,” Stricklin said.

TxDOT is reminding people about the move-over, slow-down law.

“Anytime there are utility workers, first responders, EMS workers, on the side of the road it is very important to move over and slow down if you’re unable to, it’s required to reduce your speed by at least 20 miles per hour,” Williford said.

Flashing lights and cones are out for a reason, remember to slow down when these indicators are on the road.

“Almost 100% of the time there will be cones out there will be signs out well in advance of the work zone,” Williford said.

Proceed with caution as crews are out working on roadways.

“We have people that want to get home to their families, EMS workers and first responders want to get home to their families, so it’s very important to remember that,” Williford said.

