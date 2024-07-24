Today is Wednesday July 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Teen arrested for fatal Longview shooting

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2024 at 7:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Teen arrested for fatal Longview shootingGREGG COUNTY — One person is dead following a shooting in Longview on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Police Department said officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Townhouse South Apartments on W Loop 281 around 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they reportedly discovered a man had sustained a gunshot wound with life threatening injuries. The victim, identified as Isaiah Dickson, 21, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the incident appeared to be a disturbance between known parties with the suspect, Tavyon Stephenson, 18, shooting the victim and then fleeing the scene. Longview PD, assisted by the Marshall Police Department, located Stephenson in Marshall on Tuesday at around 1 p.m. where he was arrested alongside another individual on separate charges.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC