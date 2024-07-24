Teen arrested for fatal Longview shooting

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2024 at 7:58 am

GREGG COUNTY — One person is dead following a shooting in Longview on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Police Department said officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Townhouse South Apartments on W Loop 281 around 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they reportedly discovered a man had sustained a gunshot wound with life threatening injuries. The victim, identified as Isaiah Dickson, 21, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the incident appeared to be a disturbance between known parties with the suspect, Tavyon Stephenson, 18, shooting the victim and then fleeing the scene. Longview PD, assisted by the Marshall Police Department, located Stephenson in Marshall on Tuesday at around 1 p.m. where he was arrested alongside another individual on separate charges.

