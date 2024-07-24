Vikings, OT Christian Darrisaw agree to 4-year extension

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2024 at 6:30 am

ByKEVIN SEIFERT

July 23, 2024, 5:49 PM

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have carried their busy offseason right up to the eve of training camp, adding one more contract extension to their list of moves Tuesday by agreeing to terms with left tackle Christian Darrisaw on a four-year deal.

Darrisaw, the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2021 (No. 23 overall), will receive up to $113 million in new money, including $77 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Darrisaw’s deal includes $43.7 million guaranteed at signing, the source said.

Darrisaw, who turned 25 last month, had two years remaining on his rookie deal and is now signed through the 2029 season.

The agreement was finalized on the day Vikings veterans reported to training camp, one day before their first practice and one month after the team signed receiver Justin Jefferson to a four-year, $140 million contract extension.

Since the end of last season, the Vikings have bid farewell to quarterback Kirk Cousins, drafted rookie J.J. McCarthy, signed a total of 14 unrestricted free agents — including veteran quarterback Sam Darnold — and re-signed eight of their own players.

Darrisaw became a starter early in his rookie season and has held down his position ever since, slowed only by a series of relatively minor injuries. He missed five games in 2021, three in 2022 and two in 2023.

Otherwise, he has endeared himself to the organization with exceptionally versatile play at the position, demonstrating a level of comfort with both in-line blocking and blocking out in space.

He has yet to make a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, but coach Kevin O’Connell has repeatedly praised him as a core player for the franchise and one who will eventually receive outside recognition as one of the best left tackles in the game.

Go Back