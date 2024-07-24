Today is Wednesday July 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Nacogdoches man sentenced to 50 years for 2019 murder

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2024 at 4:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Nacogdoches man sentenced to 50 years for 2019 murderNACOGDOCHES – A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder in the case of a 2019 murder. According to our news partner KETK, Victor Torres was 19-years-old at the time he was initially arrested after a Sunday morning shooting in November 2019.

Authorities reported at the time that Torres approached five men who were working on a barn and began shooting at them with a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle. Among the men, 34-year-old Jose Rojo-Velasco was pronounced dead at the scene. Torres reportedly told confessed to being the shooter and said he had an ongoing problem with one of the victims.

Torres was sentenced to 50 years in prison on July 5 for murder, and 20 years in prison for other charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sentences are set to run concurrently.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC