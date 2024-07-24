Nacogdoches man sentenced to 50 years for 2019 murder

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2024 at 4:11 am

NACOGDOCHES – A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder in the case of a 2019 murder. According to our news partner KETK, Victor Torres was 19-years-old at the time he was initially arrested after a Sunday morning shooting in November 2019.

Authorities reported at the time that Torres approached five men who were working on a barn and began shooting at them with a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle. Among the men, 34-year-old Jose Rojo-Velasco was pronounced dead at the scene. Torres reportedly told confessed to being the shooter and said he had an ongoing problem with one of the victims.

Torres was sentenced to 50 years in prison on July 5 for murder, and 20 years in prison for other charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sentences are set to run concurrently.

