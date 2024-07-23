FEMA to close Disaster Recovery Center in Tyler

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2024 at 4:36 pm

TYLER – If you still need help from FEMA for damages suffered by severe weather in Smith County from April 26 through June 5, you can talk to them in person at the Disaster Recover Center in Tyler until Monday. FEMA will close its Disaster Recovery Center on July 29. Until then, it will be open 8 a.m. To 6 p.m. through Saturday at The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler. As of Monday, July 22, FEMA had approved 3,261 Smith County residents for individual assistance, for a total of $12,098,877, Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore reported.

The Disaster Recovery Center has been open nearly every day since June 22. Citizens have had the chance to get in-person help there by FEMA personnel, as well as representatives from the Small Business Administration, Lone Star Legal and the local nonprofit organization, Crisis Response Ministry. Others have applied for assistance by visiting http://www.disasterassistance.gov or calling FEMA’s helpline: 800-621-3362.

FEMA has set a deadline of August 15, for Smith County residents to register for individual assistance with their storm damages.



