‘Family disturbance’ leads to shooting death

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2024 at 11:38 am

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead from a gunshot wound following a “family disturbance” on Saturday according to our news partners at KETK. According to a release, officials responded to 911 calls in the 3700 block of FM 3459 in Onalaska. When detectives arrived, they reportedly discovered Gerald Fields, 56 of Onalaska, dead at the scene. Witnesses reported that a disturbance occurred between two family members where Fields died from a single gunshot. The sheriff’s office, Onalaska Police Department and the Texas Rangers Office processed the crime scene and conducted interviews. An autopsy has been ordered for Fields to be performed by the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

