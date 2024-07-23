Today is Tuesday July 23, 2024
Department of Transportation opens investigation into Delta over flight disruptions

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has opened an investigation into Delta Airlines over recent flight disruptions, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday in a post on X.

"All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld," Buttigieg said.

Story developing...

