Jordan Love won’t practice without deal but Packers ‘optimistic’

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2024 at 5:10 am
ByABC News
July 22, 2024, 9:49 AM

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not practice until he and the team agree to a contract extension, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday.

Gutekunst told reporters that Love’s agents informed the team on Saturday, and he understands their stance.

“We understand where he’s coming from,” Gutekunst said.

The general manager, however, said he is “optimistic” that the team and Love are close to agreeing to a contract.

“We’re working really hard to get that done,” Gutekunst said. “At the same time, the thing I have confidence in is we both want the same thing.”



