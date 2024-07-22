Tyler man indicted for shooting a three-year-old

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 4:41 pm

TYLER – Tyler Police have arrested a Tyler man for a shooting that injured a three-year-old. According to our news partner KETK, 31-year-old Darius Jubarn’e Davis of Tyler, was arrested March 13, after officers responded to calls of a shooting at Liberty Arms apartments on North Broadway Avenue. When police arrived they found a 3-year-old shot in the buttocks. The child was taken to local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Davis has been indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

