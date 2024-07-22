60 dogs rescued from unsafe conditions in Jefferson shelter

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 4:41 pm

JEFFERSON — 60 dogs have been rescued from a former bar turned into a “makeshift shelter” in Jefferson after a rescue group determined it unsafe. According to our news partner KETK, the Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), visited the shelter, and found it had become overwhelmed by the number of homeless animals. ARC reportedly rescued 21 dogs, and sent supplies including pet food and an air conditioning unit.

In their last visit, a release from ARC said, “they found 39 dogs inside and outside the facility housed in a variety of pens, cages, and kennels. Some tarp-covered wire cages outside held up to five dogs while inside dogs were exposed to high ammonia levels and kept in dirty makeshift kennels with urine-soaked straw.”

The dogs were then sent to the groups rescue center in Gallatin, Tenn. On arrival, each dog is reportedly given an exam by a veterinarian, vaccinations and other medical treatment that is needed. Once the dogs are well, they will be transported to a trusted shelter to be adopted.

People can visit the ARC website to donate or volunteer to support the rehabilitation of these dogs.

