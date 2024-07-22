Today is Monday July 22, 2024
Tyler man indicted for the murder of his father

Tyler man indicted for the murder of his fatherTYLER – A Tyler man charged with the murder of his father is due back in court this September. According to our news partner KETK, 44-year-old Christopher Tilley was indicted in June for the murder of his father, 79-year-old Del Tilley.

Christopher is accused of fatally shooting his father over an argument on who would care for an injured dog in their home. He told officers his father began to choke him, so he shot him once in self-defense. Investigators reported the Tilley residence didn’t show any signs of disturbance. They also noted, Del Tilley suffered three gunshot wounds. Two in close contact to his stomach and one wound to his head and neck.

Christopher waived his arraignment. He’ll be back in court Aug. 1 for a plea docket agreement. His jury trial begins Sept. 9.



