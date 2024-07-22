Today is Monday July 22, 2024
Ryan Reynolds denies “once and for all” that Taylor Swift is in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 2:40 pm
Marvel Studios

The rumors that Taylor Swift would be involved in Deadpool & Wolverine have literally been going on for years, mostly because Taylor and star Ryan Reynolds have been friendly for years. But Reynolds says he's finally putting a stop to them.

Over the years, we've seen Taylor wear Reynolds' Deadpool suit for Halloween, Reynolds wear a T-shirt with a picture of Taylor's cats Meredith and Olivia onscreen in Deadpool 2, and Reynolds and his co-star Hugh Jackman attend a Chiefs game with Taylor. There's also a teaser for the new movie in which a blond woman whose face we can't see walks onscreen wearing a Deadpool suit.

Speaking to E! News, Reynolds says, "I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor — because she’s our friend — that is not in this film.”

Reynolds then goes on to say, “I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good. Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

We'll find out if Reynolds is telling the truth when Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters July 26.

 

News Partner
