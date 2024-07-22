Officials search for hit-and-run driver after firefighter injured

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 4:41 pm

SMITH COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report that officials are searching for the driver of a vehicle that reportedly hit a firefighter while responding to a wreck on FM 850 on Sunday. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 said just after 8:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a wreck when a firefighter was struck by a vehicle. Officials said the firefighter was transported, treated and has since been released. However, this is the second time a firefighter has been hit in the last month.

“It was just a few weeks ago that we posted about vehicles driving around the traffic cones as firefighters were working a scene. Drivers, you MUST pay attention. Our firemen have wives, children, families of their own. This should not be happening,” Smith County ESD2 said.

Now, officials are looking for the driver who fled the scene. Anyone who recognizes the 90’s model GMC Sierra 1500 step side is asked to contact Smith County ESD2 at 903-617-6578.

