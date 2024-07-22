Former Tyler doctor indicted on multiple charges of sexual assault

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 2:14 pm

TYLER – A former Tyler doctor whose medical license was suspended in June 2023 has been indicted on multiple charges of sexual assault and practicing medicine without a license according to our news partners at KETK. Kenneth Haygood, 55, was initially arrested in February for three charges of sexual assault and one charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an investigation into him had opened in November 2023. His medical license had previously been suspended by the medical board for inappropriate conduct.

According to an arrest warrant, a condition of Haygood’s restrictions was that he was not allowed to see, examine or treat female patients.

Kenneth Haygood mugshot, courtesy of Smith County Judicial Records

The Texas Medical Board reported that after the June order, Haygood did not get consent before performing a physical exam of a female patient, and discussed the encounter with the patient’s family via text “in an attempt to intimidate them as witnesses.”

Haygood was indicted on six charges of sexual assault and one charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child on May 9. He was additionally indicted on June 20 for practicing medicine without a license.

