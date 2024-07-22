Today is Monday July 22, 2024
ktbb logo


All state Democratic party chairs endorse Harris

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 12:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN – Reuters reports that State Democratic party chairs on Sunday threw their weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s new presidential nominee to run against Republican nominee and former president, . The chairs held a conference call after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping aside as the party’s candidate. “Following President Biden’s announcement, our members immediately assembled to unite behind the candidate who has a track record of winning tough elections, and who is a proven leader on the issues that matter to Americans: reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, climate protection, justice reform, and rebuilding the economy,” said Ken Martin, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, in a statement.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC