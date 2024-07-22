All state Democratic party chairs endorse Harris

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 12:54 pm

AUSTIN – Reuters reports that State Democratic party chairs on Sunday threw their weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s new presidential nominee to run against Republican nominee and former president, . The chairs held a conference call after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping aside as the party’s candidate. “Following President Biden’s announcement, our members immediately assembled to unite behind the candidate who has a track record of winning tough elections, and who is a proven leader on the issues that matter to Americans: reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, climate protection, justice reform, and rebuilding the economy,” said Ken Martin, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, in a statement.

Go Back