No injuries after car fire spreads to house

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 2:14 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report a house caught fire in Smith County after authorities reported on Sunday that a car fire had spread to a nearby house. According to Smith County ESD 2, they received a call about a car fire and before they arrived it had spread to the house and upgraded to a Box alarm. The homeowner’s dog was found by crew members during a primary search and was rescued. No injuries were reported from the incident. Multiple crews and volunteer firefighters responded to the scene, with a crew going interior, and another establishing a rapid intervention team.

