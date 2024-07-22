Harris lauds Biden’s ‘unmatched’ legacy in 1st public appearance since Biden left 2024 race

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 11:48 am

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed her.

Harris gave remarks at an event celebrating the NCAA championship teams Monday morning on the South Lawn of the White House. She is filling in for Biden, who is recovering from COVID.

"I wanted to say a few words about our president. Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history," Harris said at the top of her statement. "In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

Harris didn’t specifically address her own candidacy, but said she was grateful for Biden's service to the country.

"I am firsthand witness that every day our president, Joe Biden, fights for American people. And we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation," she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back