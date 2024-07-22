Texas GOP lashes out at Harris, calls on Biden to step down

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 11:49 am

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News says that Texas GOP officials wasted no time pinning responsibility for the nation’s border struggles – not to mention the weight of a divisive presidential election – on Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden endorsed her to replace him atop the Democratic ticket. “I think I will need to triple the border wall, razor wire barriers, and National Guard on the border,” Gov. Greg Abbott said on social media about a half-hour after Biden’s Sunday announcement. Reaction from Republican leaders in one of the national party’s most critical states was swift and targeted in the moments after Biden withdrew from the race. They repeatedly lobbed criticisms of Harris’ performance as vice president, accused Democratic insiders of conspiracy, and called for Biden to leave the White House immediately.

In his announcement, Biden said he was leaving the race to focus his energy on his presidential duties and did not indicate that he plans to step down before a new president is inaugurated next January. Even after slamming Harris, who would replace Biden if the president stepped down, Abbott suggested that an immediate change in the White House would be better for national security. “If Biden is unfit to run FOR the presidency, he is unfit to run THE presidency,” Abbott wrote. “American security is at risk both at home and abroad. A change in the oval office is essential – immediately – to ensure the safety of Americans and the security of our country.” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a Republican and former head of the Texas House GOP, wrote, “Unfit to run. Unfit to serve.” House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican who was challenged by his party’s right flank in this year’s primaries, said “the Biden-Harris Administration is unfit for four more years in the White House” but stopped short of calling on Biden to immediately leave office.

