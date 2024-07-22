Today is Monday July 22, 2024
‘Twisters’, not kissers: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell on why Spielberg snipped their smooch

Universal

Twisters blew into the box office over the weekend to the tune of more than $81 million in the States, but what fans didn't see was a kiss between its storm-chasing leads Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell that had gone viral before the movie came out.

Turns out, executive producer Steven Spielberg had it trimmed out. 

“I think it's a Spielberg note, wasn't it?" Edgar-Jones asked Powell in an interview with Collider. 

She agreed with the choice, too. "I think it stops the film feeling too clichéd, actually," the English actress said.

"I think there's something really wonderful about it feeling like there's a continuation. This isn't the end of their story. They're united by their shared passion for something."

Powell agreed. "I also think that this movie is not about them finding love. It's returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing. So that's what you have at the end of the movie."

He adds, "They share this thing, and her passion is reinvigorated, and her sense of home is reinvigorated."

That said, some fans weren't happy. "Always remember what they took from us," griped one, who posted video of the smooch.

