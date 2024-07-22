Today is Monday July 22, 2024
ktbb logo


Braves place All-Star left-hander Max Fried (forearm) on IL

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 6:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByABC News
July 21, 2024, 9:59 AM

The Atlanta Braves placed All-Star left-hander Max Fried on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to left forearm neuritis.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, two days after Fried tossed one scoreless inning for the National League in the All-Star Game.

He missed three months last year with a strained forearm.

Fried, 30, is 7-5 with a 3.08 ERA in 18 starts this season for Atlanta.

He last pitched for the Braves on July 11. He allowed one run on five hits in six innings during a 1-0 loss to the Diamondbacks in Arizona. He gave up a season-high 11 hits in his previous start, against the Philadelphia Phillies.

A two-time All-Star, Fried is 69-31 with a 3.04 ERA in 157 career appearances (140 starts) with the Braves.

Also on Sunday, Atlanta recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Dodd, 26, went 2-2 with a 7.60 ERA in seven starts last season with the Braves.

He is 2-7 with a 4.99 ERA in 17 appearances (15 starts) this season with the Stripers.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC