Packers sign Kenny Clark to 3-year, $64M extension, agents say

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 5:57 am

ByABC News

July 21, 2024, 6:49 PM

The Green Bay Packers signed Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark to a contract extension, the team announced Sunday.

The extension is for three years and worth $64 million, Clark’s agents, Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy of Wasserman, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal will pay Clark $29 million in 2024 and could bring his career earnings to over $150 million.

An elite run stopper, Clark compiled a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2023 en route to his third Pro Bowl.

The team has a new defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley, who is switching the Packers to a 4-3 base defense from the 3-4 scheme they had run for the past 15 years.

“It’s going to be really good,” Clark said in May of the change under Hafley. “It’s one of the things where all my career I’ve been kind of playing this way but in more of a controlled way. And I think now this is giving us a chance to shut all that other stuff off. Just use your ability and just go up the field and be disruptive. I just think with my get-off and how I am, I think it’s going to suit me well.”

Clark, 28, has rarely missed games since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2016. A key contributor to the Packers defense, he made 17 regular-season starts in 2022 and 2023, and 16 in 2021.

Information from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky and Jeremy Fowler was included in this report.

Go Back