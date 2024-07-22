Houston Texans sign running back Cam Akers, source says

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2024 at 5:57 am

ByDJ BIEN-AIME

July 21, 2024, 6:59 PM

HOUSTON — The Texans signed free agent running back Cam Akers on Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Akers joins a running back room led by 2021 Pro Bowler Joe Mixon, whom the Texans traded for in March and gave a three-year, $27 million contract extension. It also includes Dameon Pierce, who rushed for 1,355 yards in his first two seasons.

Akers is coming off a torn left Achilles tendon that he suffered in Week 9 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

That was Akers’ second time suffering such an injury; he previously tore his left Achilles during the 2021 offseason when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. The former Florida State standout returned later that season and contributed to the Rams’ Super Bowl run, finishing with 172 yards in four postseason games.

Akers was a second-round pick of the Rams in 2020 and rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons before he was traded to the Vikings in September.

He will be fighting for a roster spot on a Texans squad that has held three training camp practices since starting on Thursday.

KPRC 2 Houston was first to report Akers’ signing.

