More than 4,200 East Texans helped at Love Thy City in Tyler

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2024 at 6:46 pm
More than 4,200 East Texans helped at Love Thy City in TylerTYLER – Love Thy City took over the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center on Saturday, to help out the East Texas community. According to our news partner KETK, Marvin Methodist Church pastor and Love Thy City board of directors’ member Doug Baker stated, “400 volunteers from various churches, nonprofit organizations and 55 or more churches represented the community.” This was the first year for the event and lines were wrapped around buildings as more than 4,200 people received counseling, supplies and food vouchers. Everything was free for the community to get the assistance they needed. “It is just simply showing up and signing up and registering and then allowing us to do what we want to do, which is love on the community of Tyler,” St. James CME pastor and Love Thy City board of directors’ member, Brian Lightener said. Guests also enjoyed messages from local pastors as they enjoyed time with other community members. Love Thy City is already planning for next year’s event and said they hope it will be bigger and better.



News Partner
