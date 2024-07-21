74-year-old arrested in connection to Gladewater fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2024 at 6:37 pm

GLADEWATER – The Gladewater Police Department said that they’ve arrested a 74-year-old man in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday at 220 S. Ferry Street. According to our news partner KETK, Gladewater PD officers responded to the scene after a 911 call reported the shooting at around 11:16 p.m. on Saturday. Upon their arrival, Sheri Shanell Evans was found at a South Ferry Street residence with a gunshot wound. The Gladewater Fire Department and Christus EMS provided medical assistance to Evans, but she died at the scene. The Gladewater Criminal Investigation Division then responded to the scene to start their investigation. Jonie Mack Bowser, 74 of Gladewater, who was at the scene when officers first arrived, was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting. He’s currently being held at the Gregg County Jail on a charge of murder. “The loss of Sheri Evans is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this incident,” said Gladewater PD interim police chief, Kyle Ready. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166 or the Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.

Go Back