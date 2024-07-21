Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto off IL after meniscus recovery

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2024 at 6:55 am

ByABC News

July 20, 2024, 3:09 PM

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated star catcher J.T. Realmuto from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Realmuto, a three-time All-Star, had been sidelined since mid-June following right meniscus surgery. He is batting .261 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 51 games. He had hit in a career-best 17 straight games in which he played this season.

Realmuto, 33, is a career .272 hitter with 161 homers and 598 RBIs in 1,191 games with the Miami Marlins (2014-18) and Phillies.

Also on Saturday, the Phillies recalled right-hander Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley and optioned catcher Rafael Marchan and righty Michael Mercado to Triple-A.

Marte, 29, posted a 3.31 ERA in 15 relief appearances with Philadelphia this season. He is 2-2 with two saves and a 4.95 ERA in 94 career relief appearances with the Phillies.

Marchan, 25, batted .294 with three homers and six RBIs in 17 games with the Phillies this season.

Mercado, 25, posted a 1-2 record with a 9.26 ERA in four appearances (two starts) with Philadelphia this season.

