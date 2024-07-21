Henderson Police searching for shooting suspect

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2024 at 12:26 am

HENDERSON – The Henderson Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of US Highway 79 North on Saturday. According to our news partners KETK, Henderson PD officers responded to the scene after they got reports of a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Crime scene detectives were called out to the scene and determined that a shooting did happen but luckily no one was reported as injured.

Witnesses described a potential suspect as a black male with short hair who wore a red Kansas City Chiefs jersey, white Air Jordans and blue jeans. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.

