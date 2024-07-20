7 children found in U-Haul, mother arrested

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2024 at 1:08 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has been arrested after transporting her children in the cargo area of a U-Haul truck. According to a release, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office of a U-Haul that was possibly transporting children in the cargo area. Cherokee County deputies and Rusk police officers located the U-Haul and made contact with the vehicle on FM 23 near Rusk. A 42-year-old woman was reportedly driving the truck along with a 3-year-old, 4-year-old and a 17-year-old in the passenger area. The sheriff’s office said none of them were secured with seatbelts or “restraint devices.” During the welfare check, deputies discovered several people in the cargo area as well. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the woman driving the U-Haul was the mother of all the occupants. At the time of the welfare check, the temperature inside the cargo area of the U-Haul was at 98.6 degrees and “the children were observed to be sweating profusely.” The mother was arrested for driving without a license. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is under investigation and additional charges of injury to a child and injury to a disabled individual are pending. Child Protective Services is reportedly working with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to make arrangements for the children and ensure their safety

