Astros complete climb and pull even in AL West race after beating Mariners 3-0

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2024 at 6:52 am

SEATTLE (AP) — One month was all the Houston Astros needed to erase a 10-game deficit and reclaim their spot atop the AL West.

Hunter Brown worked around trouble while allowing four hits in six innings, Yainer Diaz delivered the big blow with a two-run single and the Astros moved into a tie for first place in the AL West with a 3-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

“We have clawed our way through a very difficult stretch early in the season and find ourselves tied in first place — just proud of that group,” Houston manager Joe Espada said. “They have never stopped fighting. They never stopped believing. And this is far from over but just to find ourselves in this position, it feels great.”

The Astros (51-46) trailed Seattle by 10 games and were seven games under .500 on June 18, but have surged over the past 24 games. Houston improved to 18-6 over the last 31 days and used one big inning against Seattle starter Luis Castillo to complete the climb.

Since holding that 10-game lead, the Mariners (52-47) have stumbled to an 8-16 mark, including a lifeless effort against their division rival coming out of the All-Star break that led to boos from the home fans after the final out.

Seattle’s offense again remained the problem. Brown (8-6) labored through the first two innings, but came up with key pitches when needed. He got Cal Raleigh to line out with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning, and induced a double play from Josh Rojas to end the fifth after the first two batters reached.

The Mariners have lost four straight and scored three runs or less for the 15th time in the past 24 games.

“Our group understands where we’re at. Offense has been a struggle for us, trying different things to unlock it and get it going. Just not happening right now,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Brown worked through the sixth, walking three and striking out five. Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly were perfect in the seventh and eighth, and Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

“Coming off the break you want to start off hot and keeping their offense to zero runs is definitely a good way to do that,” Brown said.

Houston’s one big inning against Castillo (8-10) started when Trey Cabbage doubled, then scored as Jose Altuve reached on a bunt single and a bad throw by Rojas got away from first baseman Ty France. Alex Bregman was hit by a pitch and Yordan Alvarez walked on four pitches to load the bases with no outs.

With Castillo struggling to find his control, Diaz jumped on the first pitch, lining a single to score Altuve and Bregman.

The third was the only inning where Castillo faced major problems. He pitched seven innings, allowed six hits and struck out three, but lost for the first time since June 25.

ROSTER MOVE

Seattle reinstated LHP Gabe Speier from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment RHP Mike Baumann. Speier has been out since June 1 with a rotator cuff strain, taking away a key reliever from Seattle’s bullpen. Baumann was acquired from Baltimore in late May and was 2-0 with a 5.51 ERA in 18 appearances for the Mariners.

UP NEXT

Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.66) will try to win his third straight decision. Valdez struck out a season-high 10 in his last start.

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (7-7, 3.29) has allowed three earned runs or less in nine straight starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Go Back