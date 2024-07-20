Today is Saturday July 20, 2024
Grizzlies trade former lottery pick Ziaire Williams to Nets

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2024 at 6:49 am
ByADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI
July 19, 2024, 2:19 PM

The Memphis Grizzlies have traded forward Ziaire Williams, a 2021 top-10 draft pick, to the Brooklyn Nets, the teams announced Friday.

Williams goes to the Nets with a 2030 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks for Mamadi Diakite and the draft rights to Serbian Nemanja Dangubic, the 54th pick in the 2014 draft.

The deal moves out the $6.1 million guaranteed on Williams’ contract for 2024-25 and creates some more salary cap flexibility as the Grizzlies work toward re-signing guard Luke Kennard.

Williams, 22, has had a limited role since going 10th overall in the 2021 draft out of Stanford, and he could get more of an opportunity with the rebuilding Nets. Brooklyn picks up another future draft asset to take on Williams in the deal.

Williams has averaged 7.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 150 games for the Grizzlies in his three NBA seasons.

A 27-year-old depth player, Diakite entered the league in the 2020-21 season and has spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks. He has $1.39 million guaranteed remaining on his deal.



News Partner
