Former Dolphins, Cards RB Kenyan Drake announces retirement

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2024 at 6:42 am

ByESPN

July 19, 2024, 4:49 PM

Running back Kenyan Drake announced his retirement from the NFL on social media Friday following eight seasons in the league.

“It’s been an incredible ride,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “Hard to believe [eight] seasons have come and gone. I’ve loved the journey — the wins, the moments big and small, the comradery, the energy, all of it … Ready to enjoy a little retirement and see where the next chapter takes me. Thanks to everyone that was along for the ride with me — wouldn’t change a thing.”

Drake was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft after four years at Alabama. He was a standout for the Crimson Tide, totaling 1,495 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in his time in Tuscaloosa.

With Miami, Drake slowly became a main part of its special teams unit and rushing attack, recording 883 yards from scrimmage in 2017. His most famous play with the Dolphins came on Dec. 9, 2018, when he completed the “Miracle in Miami” by taking a lateral to the end zone as time expired to defeat the New England Patriots.

Drake was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and notched a career-high 955 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns a year later. His success led to a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, but they released him in August 2022.

Drake was most recently a member of the Green Bay Packers. He made just one appearance with the Packers following two years in Baltimore, where he started only five games.

