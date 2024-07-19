Today is Friday July 19, 2024
Tyler animal sanctuary to reopen tours

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2024 at 5:07 pm
Tyler animal sanctuary to reopen toursTYLER – The Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler has announced their first public group educational tours since the COVID-19 pandemic and an animal cruelty lawsuit settlement. Our news partners at KETK report that tours will start back up on July 22 and they’ll then have tours every week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The group tours will cost $25 for 10 people’s admission and $16 for each additional person. To learn more and sign up for tours, click here.



