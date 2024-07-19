Global tech outage live updates: Flights grounded and businesses hit as internet users face disruptions

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2024 at 5:57 pm

DALLAS – A global technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, knocked media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals, small businesses and government offices on Friday, highlighting the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a handful of providers.

At the heart of the massive disruption is CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that provides software to thousands of companies worldwide.

The Asssociated Press has a live update feed. You can get it here.

Go Back