Today is Friday July 19, 2024
ktbb logo


Global tech outage live updates: Flights grounded and businesses hit as internet users face disruptions

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2024 at 5:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS – A global technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, knocked media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals, small businesses and government offices on Friday, highlighting the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a handful of providers.

At the heart of the massive disruption is CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that provides software to thousands of companies worldwide.

The Asssociated Press has a live update feed. You can get it here.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC