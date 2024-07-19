Jury selection set to start in Jerry Jones paternity trial

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2024 at 4:21 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that a jury is scheduled to be selected Friday to hear Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ lawsuit against the woman who alleges she is his biological daughter, marking a major moment in legal battles that have been brewing between the two since 2022. The trial is scheduled to begin Monday morning in the U.S. district court in Texarkana. The 81-year-old billionaire Jones is suing 27-year-old Alexandra Davis and her mother, Cynthia Davis, accusing them of breaching a settlement they entered more than two decades ago. Jones said he, as the putative father, and the Davises reached an agreement in 1998 preventing them from “suing or supporting any suit to establish paternity” and to keep the settlement details confidential in exchange for millions of dollars from the younger Davis’ “early childhood through adulthood,” according to court documents.

