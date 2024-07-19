In Brief: ’24’ getting the movie treatment, and more

Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer is teaming up with 20th Century Studios for a film adaptation of the TV series 24, sources tell Variety. 24 ran for nine seasons between 2001 and 2014, each season covering 24 consecutive hours in the life of Jack Bauer, an agent from the U.S. government’s fictitious Counter Terrorist Unit, played by Kiefer Sutherland. There's no word yet on whether Sutherland will reprise his role for the proposed film ...

Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens has been tapped to executive produce and star in the third installment of AMC's The Terror anthology series, Devil in Silver, according to Deadline. Based on Victor LaValle's novel of the same name, the season follows Pepper -- played by Stevens -- whose bad luck and temper land him in the New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital, where he uncovers the presence of a malevolent force -- possibly the Devil himself -- that threatens them all ...

Variety reports Emilia Clarke, Gerard Butler and Simone Ashley are lending their voices to upcoming animated musical The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, based on Carys Bexington’s bestselling book, which combines Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Clement Clarke Moore's Twas the Night Before Christmas. Butler, Clarke and Ashley will voice St. Nick, the Queen of Hearts and Alice, respectively. “This time, it’s St Nick’s turn for an adventure down the rabbit hole," per Universal Pictures. "There he meets the Mad Hatter ... the White Rabbit ... the Queen of Hearts ... her antagonistic sidekick, the Cheshire Cat and Alice herself, whose kindness helps St. Nick save Christmas” ...

Benjamin Bratt is the latest addition to the cast of Peter Farrelly's Amazon Studios action comedy Balls Up, joining Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser and Molly Shannon, according to Deadline. Balls Up centers around "two American marketing executives who are fired for blowing a client sponsorship opportunity and decide to use their free tickets to a major soccer match," per the outlet. "Their drunken debauchery leads them to be hunted by every person across the country" ...

