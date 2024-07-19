Kate Middleton supports London Natural History Museum amid cancer treatment

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the trophy ceremony for the Mens Singles Final at The Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club at Wimbledon, on July 14, 2024, in London. -- Simon M Bruty/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Kate, the Princess of Wales, appears to be working amid her ongoing treatment for cancer.

On Thursday, the royal shared her support for the opening of the new gardens at London's Natural History Museum, for which she is royal patron.

"I am hugely supportive of the Museum's commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world," Kate said in a statement shared on the royals' official Instagram account.

The statement from Kate was accompanied by a photo of her admiring the garden with young children.

Another slide showed an image of Kate in the garden, holding a jar of honey and surrounded by children.

"I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy," the statement from the princess continued. "I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit."

The messages from Kate come just days after she attended the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Kate, who is a longtime tennis fan and royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, sat in the Royal Box to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic compete in the final.

She was also greeted with applause from spectators as she entered the stadium. When Alcaraz defeated Djokovic, she presented him with his trophy.

Wimbledon and the photos taken at the Natural History Museum gardens are recent instances that the princess has been out and about since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

In a pre-recorded video that was shared at the time, amid growing speculation about her health and absence from the public eye, Kate said that the cancer was discovered in post-operative tests after abdominal surgery in January. The type of cancer has not been disclosed, and she started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, according to Kensington Palace.

The palace added that she would return to official duties when she is cleared by her medical team.

In June, the Princess of Wales shared an update on her health and said that she is "making good progress" as she undergoes chemotherapy but is not "out of the woods yet."

She also joined royal family members days later for Trooping the Colour.

While Kate has limited the number of royal engagements she's taken on, her husband, Prince William, who she shares daughter Charlotte and sons Prince George and Prince Louis with, has continued to undertake engagements and work.

