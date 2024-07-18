Today is Thursday July 18, 2024
Former bail bondswoman arrested on multiple charges

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2024 at 3:46 pm
Former bail bondswoman arrested on multiple chargesUPSHUR COUNTY – A former bail bondswoman was arrested on drug and gun charges on Tuesday. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and our news partners at KETK, Shannon Rosser of Diana was arrested on two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and one charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Deputies also confiscated more than 20 other firearms in a detached storage building, with their ownership status still pending. Rosser’s bond was set at $320,000. Police also arrested John Sartor Jr., who lives at the home with Rosser, with one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $150,000.



