Tyler officials warn of HUD scam

July 18, 2024
Tyler officials warn of HUD scamTYLER – The City of Tyler posted on their Facebook warning of a scam advertising to be an application for the Housing Choice Voucher. According to our news partner KETK, in the post, the city showed an example of the scam posted, which advertised a link to fill out an application for the waiting list of Tyler’s new affordable housing program, which they referred to as HUD, or Housing and Urban Development.

City officials said in a release, “Our HUD waiting list is NOT yet open. Please be aware the advertisement shown is a scam. Multiple versions of this have been found on various social media platforms and websites, typically with slight changes in verbiage and dates. The City of Tyler will be the ONLY one to announce our waiting list opening. We appreciate your patience.”



