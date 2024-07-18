Hyundai recalls more than 50,000 vehicles for loss of drive power

(NEW YORK) -- Hyundai is recalling up to 54,647 vehicles due to loss of drive power from fuel pump failure, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall impacts certain 2019-2023 models of Genesis G70, Veloster N, Elantra N, and Kona N, the federal agency said.

According to NHTSA, premature wearing of the fuel control valve in the high-pressure fuel pump "could allow excess fuel to enter the fuel pump and the air and fuel mixture can result in a reduction or loss of motive power at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash."

Indications that there might be an issue include, "MIL illumination, lack of power, rough idle or misfire," according to NHTSA recall documents.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out by Sept. 9, 2024. To remedy the issue, Hyundai dealers will install an updated fuel control valve (FCV) plunger design and revised engine ECM software logic, the agency's recall notice states.

"To ensure the safety of its customers, Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America has filed recall campaign 262/023G to address a condition involving the high-pressure fuel pump assemblies in certain Hyundai and Genesis vehicles produced for sale in the U.S. and Canada," Hyundai said in a statement to ABC News on Thursday.

The company added: "There are no confirmed crashes or injuries related to this condition in the U.S. or Canada."

