Today is Monday July 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Tyler Fire Marshal seeking to identify possible arsonists

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 6:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER – The Tyler Fire Marshals Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two possible arsonists. According to a release, Monday, around 2:30 a.m., two unknown persons are suspected of setting fire to a 2022 Ford F-250, at Texas Tire, on Tyler’s ESE Loop 323, across from the Tyler Fire Extinguisher Company.

Our news partners KETK, were provided a video of the arson incident. You can view it here.
 
If you can identify any of the suspects, please contact Tyler Fire Investigator Jay McClung at 903-595-7181, Tyler Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833 or Tyler Police/Fire Dispatch at 903-531-1000.
 



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC