Tyler Fire Marshal seeking to identify possible arsonists

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 6:35 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Fire Marshals Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two possible arsonists. According to a release, Monday, around 2:30 a.m., two unknown persons are suspected of setting fire to a 2022 Ford F-250, at Texas Tire, on Tyler’s ESE Loop 323, across from the Tyler Fire Extinguisher Company.

Our news partners KETK, were provided a video of the arson incident. You can view it here.



If you can identify any of the suspects, please contact Tyler Fire Investigator Jay McClung at 903-595-7181, Tyler Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833 or Tyler Police/Fire Dispatch at 903-531-1000.



