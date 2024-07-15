Today is Monday July 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Trump officially Republicans’ presidential nominee

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 4:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News:Trump officially Republicans’ presidential nominee — The top of Republicans’ presidential ticket came together suddenly Monday, as Donald Trump swept a majority of votes from national convention delegates and announced Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his vice presidential running mate.

After receiving the votes of enough delegates to clinch the nomination, former President Trump will lead the GOP in a third consecutive election. The winner in 2016, he lost to current President Joe Biden in 2020. He will face Biden again in November.

Trump has been the presumptive nominee for months. But it was the vote of RNC delegates in Milwaukee that made it official Monday afternoon. He hit the necessary threshold with votes from his home state of Florida, announced by his son Eric. Inside the convention hall, delegates flanked by “Make America Great Again” signs cheered wildly as state after state voted their support for Trump’s second term.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC