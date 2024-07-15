Trump officially Republicans’ presidential nominee

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 4:19 pm

After receiving the votes of enough delegates to clinch the nomination, former President Trump will lead the GOP in a third consecutive election. The winner in 2016, he lost to current President Joe Biden in 2020. He will face Biden again in November.

Trump has been the presumptive nominee for months. But it was the vote of RNC delegates in Milwaukee that made it official Monday afternoon. He hit the necessary threshold with votes from his home state of Florida, announced by his son Eric. Inside the convention hall, delegates flanked by “Make America Great Again” signs cheered wildly as state after state voted their support for Trump’s second term.

