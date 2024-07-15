FEMA assistance now available for Nacogdoches, Polk County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY — Polk and Nacogdoches County residents are now eligible for FEMA assistance for damages related to Beryl.

Homeowners and renters can apply for serious needs assistance, a one-time $750 payment per household that can help pay for essential items including water, food, prescriptions, first aid, infant formula and diapers.

Texans can also apply for displacement assistance, that provides money to those who have immediate housing needs and cannot return to their home because of the disaster. The money given can be used to stay at a hotel, with family and friends or for other options while they look for temporary housing.

FEMA said those applying will need:

Current phone number where they can be reached

Address at the time of the disaster and an address where they are now staying

Social security number

General list of damage and losses

Banking information for those who choose direct deposit

For those insured, the policy number or company name

Those who initially applied for FEMA assistance after the April 26-June 5 storms and who had additional damage from Beryl can file a separate application.

To apply, people can go to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app, call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. or visit a FEMA disaster recovery center near them.

Other counties approved for FEMA assistance include Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, San Jacinto, Walker and Wharton counties.

