‘Marty Supreme’: Timothée Chalamet will go from playing music superstar Bob Dylan to a ping-pong wizard

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 4:01 pm
Jose Perez/bauer-griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In a post from the Oscar-winning studio, A24 broke the news it will be releasing Josh Safdie's forthcoming movie Marty Supreme, for which ABC Audio has confirmed Timothée Chalamet is in final talks to star and produce. 

The social media post came with a black-and-white photo of a ping-pong ball.

While Variety reports Chalamet will be playing Marty Reisman, a former ping-pong-playing hustler who became a world champion and pop culture star, A24 tells ABC Audio the project "is not a biopic of Marty Reisman," calling it a "fictionalized original work."

A24 also confirmed Marty Supreme was written by Safdie and frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein.

Chalamet recently wrapped work on A Complete Unknown, in which he portrayed a much more famous star: Bob Dylan.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



