Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 2:53 pm

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man has drowned after reportedly entering the river to help family members.

The sheriff’s office responded to a drowning on July 5 in the Trinity River below the Lake Livingston Dam. Officials said 31-year-old Israel Hernandez went into the river to help family members that were stuck in the current.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens searched the area and further down the river for several days.

Hernandez’s body was found on July 10 and has been taken to the Jefferson County medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

