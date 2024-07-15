UT Tyler offers a new Master of Science in marketingPosted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 2:13 pm
TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler will offer a new Master of Science in
marketing insights degree. Housed within the Soules College of Business, the graduate degree
program was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on
Colleges to launch January 2025. Registration is now open.
“The offering from our respected Soules College of Business will help East Texas professionals
expand their marketing knowledge, skills and certifications,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler
provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.
The 30-hour program is 100% online and can be completed in one year. It is designed without
prerequisite courses to add flexibility for students. Additionally, no prior business or marketing
degree is required for admission into the program.
Embedded in the degree are stackable certificates in digital marketing, research analytics, and
retailing and services. Industry certificates from Google and Meta will also be included within the
required courses at no additional cost to students through UT Tyler’s partnership with Coursera.
Program courses highlight topics such as advanced marketing fundamentals, advanced services
marketing, marketing research and analysis, consumer behavior, data driven insights, marketing
communications, digital insights, business intelligence and analysis, health care marketing and retail
management.
Students can enter the program during any seven-week session offered in spring, summer or fall.
For more information, contact Dr. Kerri Camp, UT Tyler professor of marketing and program
coordinator, at kcamp@uttyler.edu or 903.565.5660.