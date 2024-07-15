Today is Monday July 15, 2024
ktbb logo


UT Tyler offers a new Master of Science in marketing

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 2:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler will offer a new Master of Science in
marketing insights degree. Housed within the Soules College of Business, the graduate degree
program was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on
Colleges to launch January 2025. Registration is now open.

“The offering from our respected Soules College of Business will help East Texas professionals
expand their marketing knowledge, skills and certifications,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler
provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.
The 30-hour program is 100% online and can be completed in one year. It is designed without
prerequisite courses to add flexibility for students. Additionally, no prior business or marketing
degree is required for admission into the program.
Embedded in the degree are stackable certificates in digital marketing, research analytics, and
retailing and services. Industry certificates from Google and Meta will also be included within the
required courses at no additional cost to students through UT Tyler’s partnership with Coursera.
Program courses highlight topics such as advanced marketing fundamentals, advanced services
marketing, marketing research and analysis, consumer behavior, data driven insights, marketing
communications, digital insights, business intelligence and analysis, health care marketing and retail
management.
Students can enter the program during any seven-week session offered in spring, summer or fall.
For more information, contact Dr. Kerri Camp, UT Tyler professor of marketing and program
coordinator, at kcamp@uttyler.edu or 903.565.5660.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC