UT Tyler offers a new Master of Science in marketing

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 2:13 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler will offer a new Master of Science in

marketing insights degree. Housed within the Soules College of Business, the graduate degree

program was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on

Colleges to launch January 2025. Registration is now open.

“The offering from our respected Soules College of Business will help East Texas professionals

expand their marketing knowledge, skills and certifications,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler

provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

The 30-hour program is 100% online and can be completed in one year. It is designed without

prerequisite courses to add flexibility for students. Additionally, no prior business or marketing

degree is required for admission into the program.

Embedded in the degree are stackable certificates in digital marketing, research analytics, and

retailing and services. Industry certificates from Google and Meta will also be included within the

required courses at no additional cost to students through UT Tyler’s partnership with Coursera.

Program courses highlight topics such as advanced marketing fundamentals, advanced services

marketing, marketing research and analysis, consumer behavior, data driven insights, marketing

communications, digital insights, business intelligence and analysis, health care marketing and retail

management.

Students can enter the program during any seven-week session offered in spring, summer or fall.

For more information, contact Dr. Kerri Camp, UT Tyler professor of marketing and program

coordinator, at kcamp@uttyler.edu or 903.565.5660.

