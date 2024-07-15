CenterPoint customers without power falls below 270,000

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 12:29 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that the number of CenterPoint customers in the Houston area without power dipped below 270,000 Sunday night, six days after Hurricane Beryl tore through the Houston area. The company said it expected to bring 350,000 customers online Sunday. The day prior it restored power to around 219,000 homes and businesses amid mounting pressure from government officials and customers alike to return power and provide transparent communication in the wake of Beryl. The company said it had returned power to 1.8 million customers total, about 80% of its service area, but said some restorations could take until July 19. Some areas in Houston do not yet have an estimated restoration time.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday night, Texas-New Mexico Power has restored power to 93% of customers impacted by Beryl, according to a statement. TNMP serves eastern parts of Galveston County and parts of Brazoria County. Around 11,000 customers were out at the beginning of the day, and the company’s crews 3,000 restored through Sunday, accrding to the TNMP statement. “TNMP is dealing with small clusters and individual service-level outages that are taking significant time and resources to restore,” according to an update on its outage tracker. The utility asked customers to report outages via the Report Outage button on the outage map site, by emailing hurricane@tnmp.com or by calling 888-866-7456.

Go Back