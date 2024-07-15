Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s classified documents case

July 15, 2024

(FORT PIERCE, Fla.) -- The classified documents case against former President Donald Trump has been dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon, according to court records.

The judge ruled that special counsel Jack Smith's apointment was unconstitutional.

"The Superseding Indictment is DISMISSED because Special Counsel Smith’s appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution," she wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

