Today is Monday July 15, 2024
Breaking News: Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s classified documents case

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 9:19 am
Breaking News: Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s classified documents case – The classified documents case against former President Donald Trump has been dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon, according to court records. The judge ruled that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional. “The Superseding Indictment is DISMISSED because Special Counsel Smith’s appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution,” she wrote.



